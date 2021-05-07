Mike Zito and Friends: A Tribute to Chuck Berry

Mike Zito released “Rock ’N’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry” in late 2019, which means he wasn’t able to promote it with live shows as often as he wanted because of the pandemic. “I’m proud because of the heart and the love we put into the record,” Zito says. “But at the end of the day, it’s about Chuck Berry and these great songs. We didn’t do them better than he did them, but we’re just lucky we got to play them.” A concert in connection with the album is this weekend at the Pageant with Charlie Berry III, Albert Castiglia, Joanna Connor, Tony Campanella, Dave Kalz & Mike Zito and his Big Blues Band. By Kevin C. Johnson