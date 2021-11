When 8 p.m. Nov. 26 • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $18-$23 • More info metrotix.com

Blues rocker Mike Zito has kept busy during the pandemic, releasing “Quarantine Blues” and promoting “Mike Zito: A Tribute to Chuck Berry.” This weekend at Old Rock House, he records a new live album. By Kevin C. Johnson