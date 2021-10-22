 Skip to main content
Mildred Thimes Foundation Annual Benefit Concert
Mildred Thimes Foundation Annual Benefit Concert

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $40-$50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-773-0337; metrotix.com

The Mildred Thimes Foundation Annual Benefit Concert, presented by St. Louis jazz favorite Denise Thimes, returns with a special tribute to Motown legend Smokey Robinson. The event will include a purse auction. The Mildred Thimes Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer is named for Denise Thimes’ mother, who died in 1997 from pancreatic cancer. By Kevin C. Johnson

