‘Millennium Tour 2021’

The original 2019 run of the “Millennium” tour stopped at Enterprise Center with headliner B2K, plus Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins and Chingy. After much rescheduling, the tour is back with a revamped lineup and some returning acts: Omarion (of B2K) headlines with Bow Wow, along with Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie and special guest Ashanti. Host Gary “G Thang” Johnson is from St. Louis. By Kevin C. Johnson