Minnesota Wild

Players to watch: Forward Karill Karprizov is a team changer. After finally arriving from Russia, he energized the franchise as it started its retooling. Winger Kevin Fiala appears ready to break out in a big way. Joel Eriksson Ek is an elite two-way center. Rookie Marco Rossi has the skill set to become a No. 1 center, but he is early in his development. Matt Dumba, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin lead an excellent defensive corps, and veteran Cam Talbot offers steadiness in goal.