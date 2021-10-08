Minnesota Wild

2021 record: 35-16-5 (3rd, West)
Players to watch: Forward Karill Karprizov is a team changer. After finally arriving from Russia, he energized the franchise as it started its retooling. Winger Kevin Fiala appears ready to break out in a big way. Joel Eriksson Ek is an elite two-way center. Rookie Marco Rossi has the skill set to become a No. 1 center, but he is early in his development. Matt Dumba, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin lead an excellent defensive corps, and veteran Cam Talbot offers steadiness in goal.
Outlook: Despite allocating salary-cap space to their buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, the Wild maintained a playoff-caliber roster while continuing their makeover.