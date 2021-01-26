Q: Have there been conversations regarding minor-league players? How is the off year expected to affect player development and major league arrival time for those who weren’t at the alternate site last year?
A: Tons of conversation, privately and publicly. And not a lot of answers. But plenty of conversations. At this point, the Cardinals expect to bring in fewer players to spring training to help control crowd size and traffic at the ballpark and really allow for focus on the players with a chance to impact the majors in 2021. They're eyeballing a start to minor-league spring training once the big league team leaves Jupiter, Fla., and that means a reduced minor-league season that could start in May. Again, this is all rough-draft stuff.
The Cardinals' player development staff (headed by Gary LaRocque) in conjunction with the department of performance have tried to maintain contact with all minor-league players so that they don't feel adrift. The Cardinals, and all teams really, are counting on a commitment from the young players to have continued to work, and they don't always know they have. There will be prospects who are lost as a result of the lost year, slowed as a result of the last year, and there will be some who took advantage of the year like, say, Randy Arozarena did in his apartment during the time he was in isolation and added strength and fitness and got primed for takeoff.