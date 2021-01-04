Q: Now that the Cardinals are losing two minor-league teams, I assume they will have to release around 60 players. Do you know when that will happen?
A: Good question. Some of that has already happened because contracts expire. Players are not released so much as their contracts just aren't renewed. It's similar to the non-tender process. The Cardinals are just declining to renew deals, so they let the player move on. The great deluge of releases? That's still likely to take place as always around spring training, because rosters will be trimmed of expiring contracts before then, and more players will come to spring than there are positions in the minors.