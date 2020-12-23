Minor moves

Q: Has the NHL addressed how teams will bring up a player from the minors if they don't have an AHL season? Or will they be adding an expanding roster?
A: There will be a taxi squad, kind of like the practice squad in the NFL. Teams can have up to six taxi-squad members practicing with the team, attending meetings. They can even travel with the team, but they can't play in games. It's my understanding that the Blues plan to use the full six members for their taxi squad, one of which will be a third goalie. The taxi squad will be pretty important this year. They're the short list of the players the Blues will consider as call-ups.