When Noon-11 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $18 admission; Holiday Bar or Cereal Bar can be added for $7 • More info citymuseum.org/misfit-holidays

The Misfit Holidays bar at City Museum continues through Dec. 18, offering specialty cocktails including Santa’s Remedy and the Peppermint Prospector. The bar, located in the museum’s log cabin, is for ages 21 and up. On Dec. 19, visitors to the Cereal Bar on the second floor can enjoy unlimited servings of a variety of cereals, with several milk options, coffee, cardboard gingerbread house kits, Christmas inflatables and holiday movies. Wear those festive PJs. By Valerie Schremp Hahn