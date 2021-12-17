 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Misfit Holidays
0 comments

Misfit Holidays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Noon-11 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $18 admission; Holiday Bar or Cereal Bar can be added for $7 • More info citymuseum.org/misfit-holidays

The Misfit Holidays bar at City Museum continues through Dec. 18, offering specialty cocktails including Santa’s Remedy and the Peppermint Prospector. The bar, located in the museum’s log cabin, is for ages 21 and up. On Dec. 19, visitors to the Cereal Bar on the second floor can enjoy unlimited servings of a variety of cereals, with several milk options, coffee, cardboard gingerbread house kits, Christmas inflatables and holiday movies. Wear those festive PJs. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noto Italian Restaurant
Online

Noto Italian Restaurant

If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a traile…

Best new restaurants
Online

Best new restaurants

Under the dark cloud of a pandemic, St. Louis-area chefs and restaurateurs persevered, opening restaurants that would have been remarkable eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News