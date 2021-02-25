 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys
0 comments

Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys

  • 0
150527 RR FestivalPlaza3

Valerie Kirchhoff of Miss Jubilee performs in 2015. 

When 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10, food/beverage minimum required • More info metrotix.com

Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys bring their signature sounds to the Open Air Concert Series for brunch shows, under a heated tent at the Grandel. The band plays lowdown blues, hokum and hot jazz from the 1920s and ’30s. Singer Valerie Kirchhoff leads the group, which also features pianist Ethan Leinwand, bassist Richard Tralles and a horn section led by Kenneth Cebrian (trumpet). By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports