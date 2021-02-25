When 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10, food/beverage minimum required • More info metrotix.com
Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys bring their signature sounds to the Open Air Concert Series for brunch shows, under a heated tent at the Grandel. The band plays lowdown blues, hokum and hot jazz from the 1920s and ’30s. Singer Valerie Kirchhoff leads the group, which also features pianist Ethan Leinwand, bassist Richard Tralles and a horn section led by Kenneth Cebrian (trumpet). By Kevin C. Johnson