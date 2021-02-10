 Skip to main content
Missing games
Q: Five NHL teams currently are not playing games. How concerned are you that the season falls apart considering the shortened schedule and how many teams are simply unable to play?

A: I think there's a decent shot that not every team plays 56 games. It's going to be harder for teams like the Wild to make up all the games they've lost, if the schedule isn't extended. (Which is possible if the Olympics don't happen.) I don't see the season getting scrapped. A pause is possible. Soon, the Blues and Coyotes will run out of games to play against each other, so some teams could be shut down through no fault of their own.

 

