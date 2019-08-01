When 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 18 • Where 2503 West 16th Street, Sedalia, Mo. • How much $2-$10, free for children 5 and under • More info 1-800-422-3247; mostatefair.com
When 7 a.m.-midnight Thursday through Aug. 18 • Where 801 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, Ill. • How much $10, free for children 12 and under, $3 for age 60 and older • More info 1-217-782-6661; agr.state.il.us/isf
At both the Missouri State Fair and the Illinois State Fair, you can get your fill of fried foods, carnival rides, farming attractions, truck and tractor pulls, butter cows and more. Each also offers a lineup of big-name headliners. Some highlights in Sedalia: Dwight Yoakam (Thursday), The Struts (Aug. 9), Brantley Gilbert (Aug. 10), For King & Country (Aug. 15) and Brothers Osborne (Aug. 17). In Springfield: Montgomery Gentry (Thursday), Dan + Shay (Aug. 11), Pentatonix (Aug. 14), Snoop Dogg & Friends (Aug. 16) and Reba McEntire (Aug. 18). By Gabe Hartwig