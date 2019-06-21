Description: Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees; graduate degrees in education, business, religion, health and sport sciences, and criminal justice; online degrees; and two doctoral programs. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout St. Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. The university is committed to enriching its students’ lives spiritually, intellectually and professionally, and to preparing students to serve in a global and culturally diverse society.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1964
Employees: 869
Local Community Support: The University and its alumni are contributors to society in a manner consistent with Christian principles, participating responsibly in church, school, community, and world affairs, employing insights derived from a broad range of studies.
MBU's Faith and Service Office equips students to bring about societal change by modeling servant leadership and preparing students to serve in a variety of contexts. The desire is to see students, faculty, and staff serving in their communities and around the world for the glory of God and the good of others. Each semester, there is an on-campus service day to offer opportunities for the MBU family to give back to the community. Examples of service include packing backpacks with schools supplies for children in St. Louis as well as making teddy bears to give sick children in local hospitals through Sharing Smiles, a local non-profit led by a MBU student.
In early 2019, the MBU Sharing Shop was launched, helping anyone who calls MBU home in a time of need to find non-perishable food, personal and household items, and lightly-used clothing.
Interesting Facts: The campus and community thrive because of a culture of the intentional faith that pervades the University. When St. Louis Baptist leaders set out to form a Christian university in St. Louis, they were determined to build up Christian leaders in the St. Louis area to become influencers in their respective communities and careers. MBU promotes the involvement of professors living out their faith in and outside the classroom as the University believes it grants an authenticity to the message and truth of their faith.
MBU’s first extension site in Moscow Mills, Missouri, opened in 1996 for nontraditional students in rural areas to pursue degrees, which would lead to 10 regional learning centers across Missouri and Illinois as well as flourishing online programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. It is through these programs that give students the perseverance and passion for long-term goals?and can bring working adults, non-traditional students to not only to return to school after years away but to succeed.
Purpose: To teach, empower, and inspire students for service and lifelong learning.
Vision: Through its curricula and classroom experiences, the university seeks to develop and nurture diversity because it strengthens the organization, promotes creative problem solving, and enriches us all. The goal is to present materials and activities that are respectful of diverse groups including, but not limited to, race, gender, color, national or ethnic origin, age, qualified disability, military service, learning differences, or socioeconomic status.
Mission: Missouri Baptist University is an evangelical Christian, liberal arts institution and has as its purpose the offering of programs of study leading to professional certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees in an environment where academic excellence is emphasized and a Biblically based Christian perspective is maintained. The University is committed to enriching its students' lives spiritually, intellectually, and professionally, and to prepare students to serve in a globally and culturally
Company Values: Core Value 1: We are serious and intentional about our Christian faith. Core Value 2: We will freely and responsibly search for truth. Core Value 3: We strive for excellence. Core Value 4: We believe in the importance and cultivation of character. Core Value 5: We believe in social change through service and leadership.
Website: mobap.edu