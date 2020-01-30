Missouri Botanical Garden Orchid Show
0 comments

Missouri Botanical Garden Orchid Show

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
MoBOT Orchid show begins

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids for the 2019 Orchid Show.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Saturday through March 22; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5 with garden admission; free for members • More info mobot.org/orchidshow

Back with a “Mayan-inspired” theme, the annual Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden will showcase one of the world’s largest orchid collections. This year, members of the American Institute of Floral Designers will present moss-covered mannequins donning lavish botanical headdresses alongside vibrant blooming orchids and tropical flora of Mesoamerica. On Feb. 13 and March 5, the garden will host Orchid Nights, when guests can take in live music and sample libations from local breweries, wineries and distilleries. ($20; $15 for members). By Cole Sawyer

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports