Missouri Botanical Garden Orchid Show

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Saturday through March 22; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5 with garden admission; free for members • More info mobot.org/orchidshow
Back with a “Mayan-inspired” theme, the annual Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden will showcase one of the world’s largest orchid collections. This year, members of the American Institute of Floral Designers will present moss-covered mannequins donning lavish botanical headdresses alongside vibrant blooming orchids and tropical flora of Mesoamerica. On Feb. 13 and March 5, the garden will host Orchid Nights, when guests can take in live music and sample libations from local breweries, wineries and distilleries. ($20; $15 for members). By Cole Sawyer