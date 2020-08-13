4344 Shaw Boulevard • 314-577-5100; mobot.org
Reservations • Strongly recommended; limited walk-up tickets are available
Hours • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sundays
Capacity • 2,500 per day; group size may not exceed 10 people
PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older
I visited on an unseasonably gorgeous August morning. Visitors wore their face masks with good cheer, but some could have been a little more conscientious about distancing; I’m in a wheelchair and couldn’t easily get out of their way. But I never felt unsafe. Entry now is through an exhibition hall and up a ramp; to leave, we used the route for normal-times entry and exit. The paths are set up for one-way traversal, sending us counterclockwise, which felt strange, since I’m accustomed to going around the garden clockwise.
Many attractions are closed, such as the Children’s Garden and the Tower Grove House. (The Climatron has reopened with limited hours.) Some paths are closed, too, and restrooms are limited. The drinking fountains are closed (there are stations for refilling water bottles), but hand sanitizer abounds. The food dispensers for the koi and ducks are closed. (They’re still there by the bridge, though, mouths gaping, ever hopeful.) The dining room at Sassafras is closed, but there are “grab and go” options.
The garden is still without its army of 600 volunteers, which also makes a difference to its appearance. Overall, though, a visit is well worthwhile. The Missouri Botanical Garden is one of our region’s treasures, important in many ways: historically, for plant research and preservation, and as a quiet place to retain or regain one’s sanity. By Sarah Bryan Miller
