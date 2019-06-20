When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $30; free for children under 12 • More info 314-882-0053; mochambermusic.org
The Missouri Chamber Music Festival wraps up its ninth season of outstanding performances with a program featuring three works by the internationally noted composer-harpist Hannah Lash. Lash's music has been performed by ensembles ranging from the Los Angeles Philharmonic to the New York City Opera, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players and others. Also on the program: music by Schumann (arranged by Lash) and Debussy. As always, the performers are a talented group of instrumentalists from St. Louis and around the country, led by the festival's husband-and-wife founders, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra principal clarinet Scott Andrews and pianist Nina Ferrigno. By Sarah Bryan Miller