Missouri Chamber Music Festival
Read the Missouri Chamber Music Festival playbill online before the concerts! https://issuu.com/jenniferlin/docs/mocmplaybill2019_final
When and where 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City; 5 p.m. Thursday, First Congregational Church of Webster Groves; 7 p.m. June 22, 560 Music Center • How much $15-$30, $72 for festival pass, free for children under 12 • More info 314-882-0053; mochambermusic.org
This is the Missouri Chamber Music Festival's ninth season. Founded by the husband-wife team of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra principal clarinet Scott Andrews and pianist Nina Ferrigno, it will feature outstanding musicians from St. Louis and across the country in four varied concerts. This year's theme involves musical expressions of homeland and place, from Janácek to Debussy. For Monday evening, the program (approximately 90 minutes, with one intermission) includes Borodin's String Trio in G minor for 2 violins and cello, Ligeti's Six Bagatelles for Woodwind Quintet, Janáček's "Mládí (Youth)" for Woodwind Sextet, and Smetana's String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, “From My Life.” Each program is varied and thoughtfully compiled; each is well worth hearing. By Sarah Bryan Miller