Missouri’s abortion conundrum changes venues

The ever-charged issue of abortion, a perennial in Missouri’s Capitol and courts, found its way in October to a state commission that usually toils quietly with disputes over professional licenses and income-tax bills.
The subject of the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission’s case was the state’s refusal to renew the abortion license of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, the last abortion provider in Missouri. A decision isn’t expected until after Feb. 7, but the four-day hearing received national attention after state health officials disclosed they had tracked some patients’ menstrual cycles to find examples of failed abortion procedures.
Were the clinic to close, Missouri would become the only state in the nation without an abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood of St. Louis gave itself some insurance by announcing in October that it had quietly built a second clinic in Fairview Heights. Four months earlier, Illinois had strengthened its laws protecting abortion rights.
Missouri, meanwhile, joined other conservative states in adopting a more restrictive law. Put on hold by a federal judge, it would prohibit abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy except in rare cases.
For years, anti-abortion activists have alleged shoddy health care at abortion clinics. A clinic in Columbia, Missouri, closed in 2018 after the state declined to renew its license.
In May, Planned Parenthood in St. Louis asked the St. Louis Circuit Court to prohibit the state from letting the license expire at its clinic at 4251 Forest Park Avenue. A judge let the clinic remain open and sent the case to the hearing commission, where state health director Dr. Randall Williams said his agency examined the clinic’s patient records to find four examples of “failed abortions” among 3,000 cases in 2018. A clinic official called the research “deeply disturbing.”