'MixTape Tour' returns

Here's a 2022 concert to mark on your calendar: New Kids on the Block will visit Enterprise Center on May 14 with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has details about the "MixTape Tour 2022."

New Line Theatre opened its 30th season over the weekend with "The Story of My Life," a two-character musical about a friendship that transcends death. Theater critic Calvin Wilson reviews the engagingly intimate production.

And ICYMI: Kristen Cornett always knew she was adopted at birth, but she's made some recent stunning discoveries in her search for her biological family. The KMOV weekend meteorologist tells our Valerie Schremp Hahn about her big, complicated family.

