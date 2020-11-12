 Skip to main content
MIZZOU A TOP-FOUR SEC TEAM?
MIZZOU A TOP-FOUR SEC TEAM?

Mizzou v Kentucky

Missouri forward Reed Nikko (left) competes for a loose ball against Kentucky guard Quade Green in the first half during a game between Missouri and Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Dave, it’s time for Coach Martin to deliver. The talent "on-paper"' is there for an NCAA visit. If he can't win and finish in the upper four tier in the SEC, major disappointment.

MATTER: I would be surprised if this team finishes in the top four of the SEC. I'm not convinced the talent is there for that, but I expect this team to finish in the middle of the pack of the conference.

Here's how I ranked the SEC on my All-SEC preseason ballot that I turned in Monday:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Kentucky
  3. LSU
  4. Florida
  5. Alabama
  6. Arkansas
  7. Missouri
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Ole Miss
  11. South Carolina
  12. Mississippi State
  13. Georgia
  14. Vanderbilt

I felt good about one through four. I really like the Vols. Kentucky is always going to have young talent. LSU is loaded. Florida disappointed some last year but has a strong core. Alabama is experienced and loaded with firepower. I think you can scramble five through 11 in just about any order. This league has a lot of good coaches right there in the middle class of the ballot, guys like Frank Martin, Bruce Pearl, Buzz Williams.

