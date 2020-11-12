MIZZOU A TOP-FOUR SEC TEAM?

QUESTION: Dave, it’s time for Coach Martin to deliver. The talent "on-paper"' is there for an NCAA visit. If he can't win and finish in the upper four tier in the SEC, major disappointment.
MATTER: I would be surprised if this team finishes in the top four of the SEC. I'm not convinced the talent is there for that, but I expect this team to finish in the middle of the pack of the conference.
Here's how I ranked the SEC on my All-SEC preseason ballot that I turned in Monday:
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Florida
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Georgia
- Vanderbilt
I felt good about one through four. I really like the Vols. Kentucky is always going to have young talent. LSU is loaded. Florida disappointed some last year but has a strong core. Alabama is experienced and loaded with firepower. I think you can scramble five through 11 in just about any order. This league has a lot of good coaches right there in the middle class of the ballot, guys like Frank Martin, Bruce Pearl, Buzz Williams.
