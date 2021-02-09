Mizzou basketball

Q: How about those No. 10 Missouri basketball Tigers?
A: The Tigers can hang with any team. They can also lose to any team. That might frustrate Mizzou fans, but here's the deal. It's true of every single college team not named Gonzaga and Baylor this season. Mizzou's next step is to get to a point where it can lock the doors on games it leads comfortably instead of risking a late collapse. While it's admirable they are so tough in five-point games, hoping to remain undefeated in games decided by that margin -- they're 5-0 -- is not a good thing to bank on moving forward. They have four top-25 wins and three top-10 wins. For a team picked to finish 10th in the SEC. Wanting to beat ranked teams in more convincing fashion goes down as a good problem to have.