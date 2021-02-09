 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mizzou basketball
0 comments

Mizzou basketball

  • 0

Q: How about those No. 10 Missouri basketball Tigers?

Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Mark Smith, right, is greeted by head coach Cuonzo Martin as he comes off the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

A: The Tigers can hang with any team. They can also lose to any team. That might frustrate Mizzou fans, but here's the deal. It's true of every single college team not named Gonzaga and Baylor this season. Mizzou's next step is to get to a point where it can lock the doors on games it leads comfortably instead of risking a late collapse. While it's admirable they are so tough in five-point games, hoping to remain undefeated in games decided by that margin -- they're 5-0 -- is not a good thing to bank on moving forward. They have four top-25 wins and three top-10 wins. For a team picked to finish 10th in the SEC. Wanting to beat ranked teams in more convincing fashion goes down as a good problem to have.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports