Q: Mizzou basketball is off to a great start, but why did it take three years for this type of team to emerge under Cuonzo Martin?
A: Don't forget Martin's first team was an NCAA Tournament team despite losing five-star recruit Michael Porter Jr. to a bad back for almost the entire season.
Mizzou had been one of the least competitive Power 5 programs in the nation for three consecutive seasons when Martin took over.
Basketball teams can be flipped faster than football, but you don't get out of the basement -- no, the crawlspace beneath the basement -- overnight.
And then the injury bug bit.
Between Porter Jr's bad back, Jontay Porter's torn knee, Mark Smith's foot/ankle/lower back issues and Jeremiah Tilmon's problematic foot, the Tigers just had a brutal stretch of not having some of their most important players healthy.
Those guys combined to miss more than 130 games over the past three seasons.
It showed.
Now the team is fully healthy, and benefitting from the experience it has gathered along the way.