Mizzou bowl
Mizzou bowl

  • 0
120720c1hoch

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks off the field after the Tigers defeated South Carolina earlier this season in Columbia, S.C. AP photo

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

A: I'm not gonna change my tune now.

I thought this was a 2-3 win team entering the season.
I said before the season started that the goal should be one signature win that suggests Eli Drinkwitz can reach up and punch the big dogs.
He beat defending national champion LSU in his first win.
And the good times kept rolling, at least more than the bad times.
No, Mizzou is not as good as Florida and Georgia right now, but Drinkwitz is building a top-25 recruiting class in his first full shot at a class, and if you combine that with his overall energy and the fundamentally sound (usually) football his team has played, then I think the arrow is pointing up.
Latest chatter says Citrus Bowl would be best-case scenario. Gator. Outback. Music City would be worst-case scenario.
P-D Mizzou expert Dave Matter points out Citrus will pick between Mizzou and Auburn, and Auburn does not have a coach, so that could favor the Tigers.
Most likely opponent in Citrus would be Northwestern.
That'd be a great (and tough) game for the Tigers.

 

