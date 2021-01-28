 Skip to main content
MIZZOU COMING TO STL ANY TIME SOON?
MIZZOU COMING TO STL ANY TIME SOON?

Q: I would really like to see Missouri play some games in St. Louis at the Dome and Enterprise Center, any scheduled in the next few years?

A: Well, there's the Braggin' Rights Game. That will return to St. Louis in 2021, assuming teams are back to a semblance of normal scheduling. Missouri doesn't have any football games scheduled for St. Louis. There's the upcoming series with Illinois from 2026-29 and 2032-35, but those are all scheduled for campus games. The schools could work out some neutral-site change of venues, but as of now they'll be played in Columbia and Champaign. If we learned anything in 2020, these schools can adjust schedules on the fly. Never rule out a return to St. Louis.

 

