MIZZOU COMMITTED TO THE SEC?

QUESTION: I'm slowly, slowly, slowly coming around to the Tigers in the SEC, and honestly understand why they are there (massive instability issues at the time in Big 12, no Big Ten offer.) Is there any reason to hope in the future that Mizzou would come back to the Big 12/a conference with more local/traditional opponents?
MATTER: Nah. The stability is incredibly important - and stands as the primary reason Mizzou made the move out of the Big 12. There's really no reason to think the Big 12 would take Missouri back. Some grudges are hard to break. You don't think it's a coincidence Missouri draws West Virginia and TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge instead of a natural, historic rival? Other than playing some more familiar opponents from schools that are closer in proximity, what’s the upside to leaving the SEC?
It's hard to compete for football championships in the SEC, but Mizzou won as many division titles its first three years in the SEC as it did in its first 13 years in the Big 12, which proved it's possible to thrive in that sport in this conference. As far as men's basketball, the Big 12 is the superior conference - and if you're a middling team in the SEC, you're not going to be any better in the Big 12.
