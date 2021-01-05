Mizzou crowds

Q: Can you explain why there seem to be fewer fans allowed at Mizzou basketball games than some of the other SEC basketball games I see on TV? Is that allowed by the SEC?
A: I can. The SEC is not in charge of how many fans can be at a game. Wisely, the conference said that's up to teams and their respective state and county health officials. So, teams that play in states that are more opened up are going to have more fans in the stands, most likely. It's a Missouri and Boone County topic, not an SEC one.