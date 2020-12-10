BIGGEST MIZZOU DAY EVER?
QUESTION: Is Saturday the biggest day in Mizzou athletics history?
MATTER: Nah. If Mizzou wins the 2007 and 2013 football conference championship games, Gary Pinkel's Tigers are in line to play for the national championship. No matter what was happening in basketball on those days, when national championship stakes are on the line, that's bigger in every way than a doubleheader against two top-10 programs like the Mizzou teams face this Saturday. I'd say the 2007 Kansas football game was a bigger day in Mizzou history for all the obvious stakes at play in that game.
Missouri has beaten Illinois in basketball and gone on to have a losing record - each of the last two years. Those were nice wins, great moments. But these two games don’t set the stage for bigger things anywhere near what was on the line for those 2007 and 2013 football games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!