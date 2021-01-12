Mizzou hoops outlook

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Q: What is a realistic goal for Mizzou basketball after the Mississippi State collapse?
A: Right now it's to clear quarantine before rust starts to set in.
The Tigers should be an NCAA Tournament team.
Where they go from there will come down to if they can all get on the same page.
If Mark Smith and Dru Smith are still in a collective funk, they won't last long in March.
If those guys snap out of it and Jeremiah Tilmon and Xavier Pinson are playing well, Tigers could be tough out.
