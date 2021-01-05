 Skip to main content
Mizzou in 2021
Q: What's your early read on Mizzou football in Eli Drinkwitz's second season?

Mookie Cooper, high school football player

Former Ohio State receiver Mookie Cooper could give Mizzou a boost in 2021. Paul Halfacre photo for STLhighschoolsports.com

A: I thought the Tigers might be poised to take a step back while the boost from the recruiting wave develops, because of what they are losing. But I'm starting to slow down on that kind of thinking a little bit. One because some key players, like center Michael Maeitti, decided to use that extra year of eligibility to return. And two because Drinkwitz is going to find answers for the holes that can help right away. He just landed Ohio State receiver transfer Mookie Cooper, one of those St. Louis area players who slipped away previously. Cooper was a top-100 prospect and the No. 16 receiver in the 2020 class, per 247 Sports. He did not catch a pass at Ohio State this year. I bet he will at Mizzou. Between the returns -- some of which were surprises -- and the new additions who could see the field quickly, Mizzou could be poised to build on what it did last year instead of weathering a dreaded down year. Year three and four should be quite strong for Drinkwitz. Perhaps year two will impress as well.

 

