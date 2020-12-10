Mizzou in third

CAN MIZZOU SETTLE INTO THIRD?
QUESTION: What do you see as the hierarchy of the SEC East going forward beyond this year? Obviously Georgia and Florida are most likely gonna be better than Missouri, but it would be really cool to see us consistently beat Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
MATTER: Missouri has a chance to be that third team behind Florida and Georgia. I don't think it's realistic for MU to surpass those two long-term as long as the current staffs are in place at UF and UGA. Now, that doesn't mean Mizzou can't overtake those teams in any given year and win the division. The same goes for South Carolina and Tennessee and Kentucky, but long term, UF and UGA are equipped to be the front-runners for now. Tennessee has more upside than the rest but there's no indication Jeremy Pruitt is the guy to shatter the Gator-Bulldog ceiling. Kentucky proved a couple years ago it's capable of winning 10 games - but still didn't win the division. South Carolina is a huge unknown with its new leadership. If I'm buying stock in any of the five East programs outside of Gainesville and Athens, it's got to be Missouri.
