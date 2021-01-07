MIZZOU SENIORS RUNNING IT BACK

QUESTION: I know almost every team is benefitting from the extra year of eligibility but from my limited view Mizzou football is doing well. Love having Maetti back. They've had some very good centers over the past 10-15 years and it's great to anchor the line with such a capable player. Getting players back at WR and D-line helps with some areas that could have been lacking.
MATTER: For sure. It's a good sign for this staff that so many veteran players are coming back for 2021. Now, keep in mind, if these guys were getting advice from the NFL that they should enter the draft, then they're not coming back to school. But Mizzou benefits from this trend. The more experience and depth you have along the line of scrimmage, the better chance you'll have to compete next year. Maietti's return is pivotal because you lose right tackle Larry Borom and don't have an experienced center ready to step in right away. Remember, the seniors who choose to take advantage of the NCAA's extra year don't count against the 85-man scholarship limit in 2021.