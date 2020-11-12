 Skip to main content
MIZZOU SHORT ON O-LINEMEN?
MIZZOU SHORT ON O-LINEMEN?

University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri's offensive line takes the field against South Carolina last September. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: How many offensive linemen does Mizzou have on the roster? What’s the norm?

MATTER: If we're talking scholarship players, Mizzou has 14 offensive linemen:

  • Seniors: Mike Maieitti
  • Juniors: Larry Borom, Case Cook, Zeke Powell, Hyrin White
  • Sophomores: Bobby Lawrence, Xavier Delgado, Mike Ruth, Javon Foster
  • Redshirt freshmen: Jack Buford, Luke Griffin
  • Freshmen: Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters, Dylan Spencer

It’s 15 if you count Thalen Robinson, who decided to opt out before the season started but is still technically on scholarship this year. White and Walters are injured for the season. Borom and Delgado are out for a few more weeks. Last week, Drinkwitz said the team had nine scholarship O-linemen available.

(Keep in mind, though, it’s the shortage of defensive linemen that caused this week’s postponement.)

Most years MU can fill three O-lines with mostly scholarship players for practice. This year, they need several walk-ons to fill three lines in practice.

I went back and looked at a few rosters from the last decade or so. Here's how many scholarship O-linemen Mizzou had:

  • 2010: 15
  • 2013: 16
  • 2016: 12

So, just based off precedent, Mizzou's total isn't all that different from years past. I just can't recall this many injuries on an O-line at one time in a long time.

