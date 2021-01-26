Mizzou's NET rankings

Q: Can you explain why the Tigers are not ranked higher in the NCAA's NET rankings? They seem to have as many good wins and road wins as any team out there?
A: Sure. The strength of schedule and tiered quadrant setup are only parts of the NET gumbo. It also takes into consideration offensive and defensive efficiency, in this case points per possession and opponent points per possession. Mizzou cracks the top-60 in the first and the top-25 in the latter. Those are the elements pulling the Tigers down in the NET, not their schedule.
A blending of the two is a decent approach, but it will never be perfect, and that's the best part. Some teams defy the numbers. Coaching matters. How teams rise to the moment. All of that stuff that cannot be calculated shows up in March.