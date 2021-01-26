St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Jr., right, and president Bill DeWitt III look on as the team prepares to close out the Milwaukee Brewers and head to the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen
Q: Are you for or against expanded MLB playoffs? Why or why not?
A: Against, unless the regular season is going to be shortened.
Playing a 162-game season and then letting .500 teams (or worse) into the postseason is a great way to render the regular season useless.
Winning a division will be an empty accomplishment.
The idea that it will make teams more competitive is a joke, considering we have seen how teams operate now, when tanking is accepted and all but a handful of others often seem interested in doing just enough, and nothing more, to compete -- that's if they are among the teams that are "trying."
It would reward complacency more than eliminate it, and baseball needs to do more things to motivate teams to win, not fewer things.
