MLB rules ...

MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during baseball owners meetings on Feb. 6 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo)

Q: What MLB rule changes for 2020 are you for and/or against moving forward?

A: I'm pro designated hitter. (But you all knew that.)

I don't mind seven-inning doubleheaders, especially because double-headers are pretty rare in normal regular seasons, so I don't mind if they stick around.

I don't like a runner on second base automatically in extra innings. Little League stuff.

I don't like the three-batter rule.

I despise expanded playoffs.

