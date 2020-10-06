MLB rules ...

Q: What MLB rule changes for 2020 are you for and/or against moving forward?
A: I'm pro designated hitter. (But you all knew that.)
I don't mind seven-inning doubleheaders, especially because double-headers are pretty rare in normal regular seasons, so I don't mind if they stick around.
I don't like a runner on second base automatically in extra innings. Little League stuff.
I don't like the three-batter rule.
I despise expanded playoffs.
