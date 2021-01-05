MLB Stoppage

Q: Are you afraid there could be work stoppage in Major League Baseball after the 2021 season?
A: I think it's a real and responsible fear, unfortunately. Two consecutive rounds of bickering between owners and players about what pandemic-affected seasons looked like before a contentious CBA negotiation is not ideal. However, if there is a silver lining it should be that both sides realize more missed games would help no one -- and do a lot more damage to the sport. Fingers crossed for common sense. Baseball lacks it too often these days.