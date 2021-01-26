Q: With MLB owners and the players union reportedly clashing over season length, designated hitter and expanded postseason, does it seem like these two sides have lost the ability to negotiate at an acceptable level?
A: Yes. It became clear this week that the owners are doing their thing, getting word out through certain media members that they view the players union to be holding things up and refusing to negotiate. I guess that is a negotiating tactic, but is it a good one? It just makes the players mad, because they are being painted as bad guys. I don't see how it helps resolution. And that's not a free pass for the players, either. If they are turning down the universal DH because they won't agree to expanded postseason, then they don't get to whine about all of the decent offers that are going to disappear for DH types. To me, the biggest problem with baseball right now is that owners and players seem more interested in beating one another than they are interested in baseball winning. The NHL, you know, the sport so often called a garage league, ironed out an entirely new collective bargaining agreement DURING THE PANDEMIC. And baseball could not get out in front on what 2021 was going to look like EVEN AFTER it was the first pro sport to play through a non-bubbled pandemic-affected regular season. It's just bad business, and the fact that it so often spills out into the public in the form of bitterness does more damage to baseball than it does to good for owners and players alike. If commissioner Rob Manfred and Tony Clark cannot work with one another, they should both be replaced before the new collective bargaining agreement has to be figured out entering the 2022 season. Can you imagine how far baseball will be set back if during the post-pandemic sports boom, baseball has a labor fight that leads to a squandered, shortened or entirely scrapped 2022 season? It would be terrible for the game, the players, the owners, everyone involved with the sport.