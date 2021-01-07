 Skip to main content
‘Mlima’s Tale’
'Mlima's Tale'

When May 28-July 11 • Where Catherine B. Berges Theatre, COCA, 6880 Washington Avenue • How much To be announced • More info repstl.org

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis postponed its March production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” But the company tentatively plans to resume live in-person performances with Lynn Nottage’s 2018 play “Mlima’s Tale,” which addresses the illegal ivory trade through the journey of an African elephant’s tusks. The Rep will present the play at COCA’s new Catherine B. Berges Theatre. The production promises to be the kind of richly theatrical experience that audiences have been missing. Nottage won the Pulitzer Prize for “Ruined” and “Sweat.” CW

