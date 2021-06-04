"Mlima’s Tale” marks a return to live, in-person performance for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. The play by Lynn Nottage is also the Rep’s first offering at COCA’s new state-of-the-art Catherine B. Berges Theatre. But the 2018 drama is noteworthy in its own right and likely to intrigue adventurous theatergoers. “Mlima’s Tale” traces the journey of an African elephant’s tusks — and spirit — from a Kenyan game preserve through the illegal ivory trade. It’s the company’s first live, indoor production since “The Cake,” which closed almost as soon as it opened in March 2020. Audience capacity will be limited to about 30%. Among other precautions, guests must wear masks at all times, seating will be socially distanced and playbills will be digital. By Calvin Wilson