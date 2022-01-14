MLK Community Celebration

The Missouri History Museum has temporarily closed to the public because of the pandemic, but some programming honoring Martin Luther King Jr. has moved to a virtual format. Youth activism workshops and storytelling will be presented online Jan. 17, and an all-levels yoga class will be held online Jan. 16. Free advocacy craft kits, scavenger hunts and book giveaways will be available for pickup noon-3 p.m. Feb. 15-16 outside the museum. By Valerie Schremp Hahn