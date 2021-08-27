 Skip to main content
Mo Egeston All-Stars, Jessica Butler, Robert Nelson
Mo Egeston All-Stars, Jessica Butler, Robert Nelson

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20-$25 • More info bluestrawberrystl.com.

Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring Jessica Butler with special guest Robert Nelson is a new collective featuring some of St. Louis’ jazzy, soulful favorites. They invite their fans to “Celebrate the Groove” this weekend at Blue Strawberry. “Celebrate the Groove” was born out of Egeston’s residency at the old downtown club Lola. The All-Stars are Duane “Jingo” Williams on percussion, Andrew Gibson on drums and Tilton Yokley on bass. By Kevin C. Johnson

