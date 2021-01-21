MoFilm Meet-ups

When Monthly beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 • Where Register at mommaonline.com • How much Free • More info mommaonline.com
Filmmakers and potential filmmakers looking for practical information and the comfort of online networking are invited to participate in a monthly series of virtual meetings featuring an educational session followed by an opportunity to hobnob with their fellow filmmakers. The first session looks into how to keep a set safe and observe safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants include Rachel Kephart, Eric Bowles, Austin Walsh and Pete Halliday. Presented by the Missouri Film Office and the Missouri Motion Media Association. By Daniel Neman