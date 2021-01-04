Molina and Waino

Q: What is your opinion on the chance for the following players being in a Cardinals jersey this season: Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Kolten Wong?
A: That's the order. … Molina is approaching inevitable. There are some interesting teams that could up the ante and pull off a surprise. The Cardinals still have that trump card that he wants two years and he wants to return to the Cardinals, and those stances haven't changed from what I can tell talking to people.
Wainwright is less clear.
The Cardinals told local media several weeks ago that they are keeping the "door ajar" for Wong's return. He's in line now to get better offers elsewhere. Obviously the D.J. LeMahieu market will influence what those offers look like. Holding pattern. But the chance for return is highest for Molina, coin flip for Wainwright, and less than that for Wong.