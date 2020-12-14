Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they have not extended an offer to Adam Wainwright. Are they really that poor, or do they just not care what their fans want?
A: I would expect the Cardinals to have some resolution about Molina and Wainwright in the next few weeks. There seems to be no real haste for anybody to sign free agents until the front offices have an idea when and if fans will be allowed in the ballparks next year. But I would be surprised if both Molina and Wainwright are not Cardinals next season. I do not hear their names mentioned much relative to other teams, and the Mets just signed James McCann for four years. Atlanta, which had been reportedly interested in Wainwright, already has signed two veteran pitchers in Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton. The best situation for Wainwright and Molina is right here in the River City.
