 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Molina and Wainwright
0 comments

Molina and Wainwright

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Q: What's the market look like for Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright? Is there much competition for the Cardinals to keep their veteran battery?

A: There was some initial competition, or so it seemed.

But the Braves have since signed two starters, leaving them likely out on Wainwright.
The Mets and Yankees were rumored to both be looking for catchers at first, but the Yankees gave a contract to Gary Sanchez and the Mets just signed James McCann.
So, things have seemed to cool from the competition side of things unless sleepers lurk.
The Cardinals have said they want both back.
Both guys have said they want to be back.
I think it's just a matter of time.
 
 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Drinkwitz
Online

Drinkwitz

Q: With Mizzou football now ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25, winning five of their last six entering the Georgia game and likely…

Olive Street Cafe
Online

Olive Street Cafe

Olive Street Cafe in Creve Coeur announced its permanent closure in late October. “Due to current restrictions and the uncertainty of the futu…

Paul Mineo's Trattoria
Online

Paul Mineo's Trattoria

Paul Mineo's Trattoria closed in Westport Plaza after 13 years. Owner Brigitte Mineo announced the closure in July, but the restaurant never r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports