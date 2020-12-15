Molina and Wainwright

Q: What's the market look like for Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright? Is there much competition for the Cardinals to keep their veteran battery?
A: There was some initial competition, or so it seemed.
But the Braves have since signed two starters, leaving them likely out on Wainwright.
The Mets and Yankees were rumored to both be looking for catchers at first, but the Yankees gave a contract to Gary Sanchez and the Mets just signed James McCann.
So, things have seemed to cool from the competition side of things unless sleepers lurk.
The Cardinals have said they want both back.
Both guys have said they want to be back.
I think it's just a matter of time.
