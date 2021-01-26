Molina and Wainwright

Q: Any news on Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina?
A: If there's news -- genuine, movement news -- on Wainwright or Molina, I promise I won't forget to write about it for the paper, and to advertise it in the chat, on Twitter, etc. Here is the latest, as reported:
Yadier Molina has the choice to play in the Caribbean Series with a Puerto Rican team. He is "undecided" as he weighs the offer from the Cardinals and tries to generate better offers, competition, so that he can sign for the 2021 season. That is still his intent. His preference still is to sign with the Cardinals, but he obviously would like a better offer from them to make that decision. Meanwhile, the team waits.
Wainwright has an offer from the Cardinals. It, like Molina's, is less guaranteed than he was scheduled to make for 2020. That is coming after a season in which he was the team's best pitcher and arguably their MVP. There is at least one other team engaged with him and discussing the possibility of a one-year offer.