 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Molina and Wainwright
0 comments

Molina and Wainwright

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Any news on Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina?

011421-spt-c3cards

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright hope to be back on the field together this season. Photo by David Carson

A: If there's news -- genuine, movement news -- on Wainwright or Molina, I promise I won't forget to write about it for the paper, and to advertise it in the chat, on Twitter, etc. Here is the latest, as reported:

Yadier Molina has the choice to play in the Caribbean Series with a Puerto Rican team. He is "undecided" as he weighs the offer from the Cardinals and tries to generate better offers, competition, so that he can sign for the 2021 season. That is still his intent. His preference still is to sign with the Cardinals, but he obviously would like a better offer from them to make that decision. Meanwhile, the team waits.

Wainwright has an offer from the Cardinals. It, like Molina's, is less guaranteed than he was scheduled to make for 2020. That is coming after a season in which he was the team's best pitcher and arguably their MVP. There is at least one other team engaged with him and discussing the possibility of a one-year offer.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports