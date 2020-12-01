Molina, McCann and the rumor mill

QUESTION: Are you putting much stock in the reports of the Cardinals poking around on James McCann? Could they just be trying to gauge the catching market for a better idea of how to view conversations with Yadier Molina?
BENFRED: I think you answered your own question.
The Cardinals want Molina back, and if he goes elsewhere, why wouldn't they turn to the prospect who's bumping into the ceiling at the position in Andrew Knizner?
The Cardinals are often "linked" to players they are not going to offer.
I would be pretty surprised -- shocked, really -- if the Cardinals did not bring back Yadier Molina and then countered by signing James McCann.
