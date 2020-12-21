 Skip to main content
Molina next steps
Molina next steps

Q: I don’t understand the wait on Yadier Molina. Why wait until the market plays out, to save a couple of million dollars? And then you have an angry Molina who feels disrespected. Is the budget that tight?

Cardinals fall short against Indians

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) stops a pitch in 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: Why would Molina jump at an offer now when he can see what J.T. Realmuto gets and also have one fewer team on the board looking for a catcher? This isn't a one-way street when it comes to negotiations. It's two sides setting the pace. And don't assume that it's a "couple of million dollars." It's about a second guaranteed year, too. That's significant. 

 

