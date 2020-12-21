Molina next steps

Q: I don’t understand the wait on Yadier Molina. Why wait until the market plays out, to save a couple of million dollars? And then you have an angry Molina who feels disrespected. Is the budget that tight?
A: Why would Molina jump at an offer now when he can see what J.T. Realmuto gets and also have one fewer team on the board looking for a catcher? This isn't a one-way street when it comes to negotiations. It's two sides setting the pace. And don't assume that it's a "couple of million dollars." It's about a second guaranteed year, too. That's significant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!