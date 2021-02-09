Q: Does Yadier Molina accepting a one-year deal from the Cardinals suggest he's going to retire after the 2021 season?
A: Not necessarily. It means he's on the Adam Wainwright plan moving forward. One season commitment. Evaluate it again at this time next year. If he wants to keep playing, and the Cardinals want him back, they can do the same thing again next offseason. It's what I suggested back in November of 2019. The situation acknowledges the obvious. Molina and the Cardinals are better off with each other. The Cardinals value him more than other teams. He sees value in finishing his career with the Cardinals. If he's healthy, continues to command the defense and pitching and continues to be a big-time clutch hitter, there's no reason to think another one-year deal could not be arranged as long as he wants to keep playing. I would not be surprised, at all, if he and Wainwright ride off into the sunset together whenever they do decide it's time. If their health and/or performance stray this season, I think they'll be done. Wainwright has said as much.