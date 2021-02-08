 Skip to main content
Molina's contract
Molina's contract

Q: What length and cost should we expect Yadier Molina’s contract to look like?

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes fielding practice alongside Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith at a spring training workout last February. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

A: The Cardinals have been talking to Molina about a one-year guaranteed deal. Wouldn't be a surprise if there's some team option or a vesting option. With Josh McCann's deal setting the annual average salary for him at $10 million, the argument from Molina's side has been that he's worth that much, as well. The structure of the deal, given his age, could be that he hits incentives that push it beyond that annual average. But the precise number, I don't know, not at the moment. The moves the Cardinals have made recently mean they can add Molina in the $8-10 million range and still be under last year's payroll.

 

